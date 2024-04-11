J.K. Rowling Won't Forgive Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson for Trans Support

J.K. Rowling has no plans to make up with former 'Harry Potter' stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson ... stating as much on social media this week.

The controversial author -- who has faced an immense amount of backlash for her anti-transgender views over the years -- took to X to share a newly released medical review lambasting gender care treatments for young people.

As JKR shared this review with her followers, one fan said they were waiting for Daniel and Emma to apologize to her. Remember, DR and EW publicly distanced themselves from the author by vocalizing their support for trans folks as their ex-collaborator was being canceled.

Welp, it seems J.K. hasn't forgotten about that ... as she made it clear she wouldn't forgive the actors for their stances.

She added ... "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

Emma and Daniel weren't the only 'Harry Potter' alums to speak out against J.K. and her decision to share transphobic viewpoints ... as Harry Melling, Evanna Lynch, and Jason Isaacs have all weighed in at one point over the years.

Fellow 'HP' star Rupert Grint declared his firm support of the trans community in an interview in 2020 ... but still called J.K. his "auntie" 2 years later. He told The Times at the time ... "It's a tricky one."