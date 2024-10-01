'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Dead at 60

"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz has died ... his longtime costar and friend, Mike Wolfe, confirmed.

Fritz's costar posted on Instagram and Facebook Tuesday, sharing the tragic news with fans ... confirming the reality TV veteran died Monday evening.

He wrote ... "It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve [known] Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

As he continued, Wolfe remembered their friendship before filming "American Pickers" ... which documented their hunt for rare artefacts and national treasures.

He added ... "Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home."

MW signed off his note by sharing his love for Fritz, noting he knew his costar was now in "a better place."

Wolfe did not share any details regarding a cause of death.

Fritz's passing comes 2 years after he was hospitalized for a stroke ... which occurred amid a myriad of other health issues for the star.

He was 60 years old.