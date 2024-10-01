Ken Page, Voice of Oogie Boogie, Dead At 70

Ken Page, a veteran voice actor and Broadway star, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Ken's rep, Lance Kirkland, tells TMZ ... the 'Nightmare Before Christmas' actor passed away "very peacefully" in his home in St. Louis Monday. We're told Ken sat down in his chair and passed away in his sleep.

Kirkland continues ... "He was a beautiful, talented man who was larger than life. Ken was loved and adored by so many and will be missed so much."

This confirmation comes after Ken's friend Dorian Hannaway took to Facebook Monday evening to share the tragic news. At the time, the producer told her followers that KP had "passed onto the next show," leaving her with a broken heart.

Actress Shari Belafonte followed up with a touching tribute to Ken, remembering the actor as "one of the sweetest, most talented guys on the planet."

Ken was best known for voicing the villainous Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton's 1993 animated musical, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" ... a regular staple of both the Halloween and Christmas seasons.

His other notable credits include "Family Matters," "All Dogs Go to Heaven," "Sable," "Adventures in Wonderland," and "Dreamgirls."

However, his Broadway legacy may leave the largest impact ... having portrayed the Lion in the 1975 stage production of "The Wiz." He also played Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Broadway's 1976 revival of "Guys and Dolls," and Old Deuteronomy in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats" in 1982.

His passing comes amid another loss in the Broadway community ... Tony winner Gavin Creel also died Monday, following a battle with sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Ken was 70 years old.