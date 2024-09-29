'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn Dead at 70

Drake Hogestyn, a mainstay on the long-running soap, "Days of Our Lives" has died.

Hogestyn's family announced the sad news on the "Days of Our Lives" Instagram, saying, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.”

They continued ... “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn first appeared on the show back in 1986. He played John Black, a character of many skills, including spy, cop, P.I. and secret agent! He appeared in more than 4,200 episodes of the soap.

There are just a few standouts in soaps when it comes to romance, like Luke and Laura. Well, his character and Deidre Hall's Marlena Evans is right up there.

Hogestyn was in a number of productions, including "Night Sins," Generation," "Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues," and "One Stormy Night."

Hogestyn was 70.