Dikembe Mutombo Dead At 58 After Brain Cancer Battle

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo -- one of the greatest defensive basketball players ever -- has died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 58 years old.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement announcing Mutombo's passing ... saying, "Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA."

"Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

Mutombo was an eight-time NBA All-Star ... and won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

He played in the NBA from 1991-2009 for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets

Mutombo dedicated his life to helping his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ... creating his foundation in 1997. He opened a hospital and school through the charity ... and also served as the first Global Ambassador for the NBA.

"I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people," Silver continued. "He was always accessible at NBA events over the years -- with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."

Mutombo was beloved not just in the sports world ... as his signature "No, no, no" block celebration was featured in a Geico ad.

"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life," Silver added. "I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."

In October 2022, he announced he was receiving treatment for a brain tumor ... but was in "great spirits" through it all.