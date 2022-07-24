Dikembe Mutombo 'Blessed' 15 Years After Opening Congo Hospital, 1 Million Helped!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dikembe Mutombo's hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has treated more than 1 million people over the years ... and while the ex-NBA star is "blessed" to do his part for the community, he says his work is not done.

The Hall of Famer opened the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in honor of his mother back in 2007 after making a $15 million donation ... in an effort to provide healthcare to those in need -- regardless of financial situation.

With the hospital's 15th anniversary approaching, we spoke with Mutombo about helping so many people ... and he says he's simply "doing God's work."

As we celebrate 15th anniversary of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital. We want to thank all of the people who have helped us along this journey. There have been more then 1 million people who had been treated at the Hospital. Who can refuse God’s mission in your life? 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/chIKnVzaSj — Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) July 17, 2022 @officialmutombo

"I feel blessed to be in the shoes that I’m in, that I can serve the humanity."

Mutombo started his own foundation in 1997 -- the year his mother passed away -- which has focused on providing health care, research and education for the people of the Congo.

Mutombo says he's looking forward to give back even more ... and plans to do whatever he can to help out.

"Our work is not done," he added. "We’re going to try to do more, it’s just a question of time. It’s not easy."

More NBA players have gotten involved in charitable work over the years ... and Mutombo praises the current stars for helping the community.