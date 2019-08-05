Dikembe Mutombo On Mass Shootings ... 'Nothing Shocks Me Anymore In America'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Dikembe Mutombo says he's almost numb to the news of MORE mass shootings in America -- telling TMZ Sports he's seen it so often since moving from Africa that "nothing shocks me anymore."

The 53-year-old NBA legend touched down at Reagan National Airport in Virginia (where he got tons of love from fans BTW) and made it clear he's disappointed the United States hasn't taken a stronger approach to eliminate gun violence.

"The people have spoken enough, nothing has been done," Mutombo says.

Mutombo moved to the U.S. from the Congo back in 1987 -- and says he's pretty much been desensitized to the terrible gun-centric headlines that have been dominating the news.

"Nothing shocks me anymore in America ... when you've been living in America 30 years, nothing shocks you anymore."

More than 293 people have been killed in mass shootings in the United States in 2019 alone -- from Virginia Beach to Gilroy, CA ... and of course, Ohio and Texas over the weekend.