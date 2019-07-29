Teresa Giudice Attended Gilroy Garlic Festival Where Mass Shooting Happened

Teresa Giudice Went to Garlic Festival ... Day Before Mass Shooting

7/29/2019 7:08 AM PT
TMZ

Teresa Giudice is lucky -- she was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival the day before a gunman opened fire ... killing 3 people and injuring at least 15 others.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star says she's heartbroken over yet another mass shooting in the U.S. ... this one at a food fest in Northern California.

Giudice was at the event on Saturday to promote her cookbook and participate in the Garlic Cook-Off. She was photographed with some of the finalists of the Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival 2019 contest, as well.

On Sunday, around 5:30 PM, a gunman wearing tactical gear opened fire on the crowd with an assault rifle.

Among the 3 deceased include a 6-year-old boy named Stephen Romero, who was there with his grandparents, who were also injured in the attack.

The gunman -- who's been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan -- was shot and killed by police ... reportedly just a minute after he began firing "somewhat randomly" at the crowd. Cops are still looking for a possible accomplice.

Guidice says she's thinking of the staff, volunteers and many families as they all "navigate this tragic situation."

Related Articles

59 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video