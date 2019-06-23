Dikembe Mutombo Rolls-Royce Smash-In Caught On Video

Dikembe Mutombo's Rolls-Royce Smash-In Caught On Video

EXCLUSIVE

Cameras caught the moment when Dikembe Mutombo's fancy Rolls-Royce was smashed in Sunday night ... and the video appears to show a person messing with the NBA legend's car for several minutes.

The incident took place at Landmark Diner in the Atlanta, Georgia area on Father's Day ... when cops say the windows on Mutombo's 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom were damaged by a vandal.

In the video, obtained by TMZ Sports ... you can see a person back into the parking spot next to Mutombo's car around 10:30 PM -- and then get out and appear to damage the pricey ride.

We're told Mutombo's car was hit along with several others in the parking lot that night ... and the Atlanta Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

For their part, the restaurant's general manager says he's tired of the criminal acts ... and is vowing to hire private security.

We've reached out to Mutombo for comment, but so far, no word back.