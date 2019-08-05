Donald Trump Partly Blames Video Games for Mass Shootings
Donald Trump Partly Blames Video Games ... for Mass Shootings
8/5/2019 7:45 AM PT
Donald Trump believes video games are partly to blame for the mass shootings in America -- claiming the "glorification of violence" is desensitizing potential real-life killers.
POTUS just delivered a speech from the White House in the wake of 2 mass shootings over the weekend in Ohio and Texas ... where 29 people were killed by domestic terrorists.
During his speech Monday morning, Trump noted 3 things the government can do to address the threat ... one of which is do a better job of regulating video game violence.
"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society -- this includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now commonplace," Trump said.
"It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."
"We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately."
Trump is clearly referring to ultra-popular games like Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mortal Kombat and Grand Theft Auto ... where killing people is the point.
The issue with Trump's logic ... they have video games in other countries, right?
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.