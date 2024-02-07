Arianne Zucker Sues 'Days Of Our Lives' Producers, Claims Sexual Harassment

Arianne Zucker -- star of the hit show "Days of Our Lives" -- is suing the production company behind the legendary soap opera ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Arianne is suing Corday Production Inc., its executive producer Ken Corday, and former executive producer of the show Albert Alarr claiming Albert sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show.

Zucker says she was subjected to nonconsensual sexual touching and sexually harassing comments during Alarr's employment -- claiming Alarr would frequently pull her close to his chest and make sexual moans while doing so.

At other times, Zucker says Alarr would make sexually suggestive remarks while filming, like allegedly telling her costars filming sex scenes with her that he would "love to switch positions" with them, and Arianne says he made it clear he enjoyed aggressive sex scenes.

On top of that, Zucker says his behavior was well-known to other producers ... claiming multiple women went to Corday Production Inc. over the years but the company allegedly did nothing.

Arianne says she ultimately contacted the co-producer of the show, Sony, and met with their HR department. She says she met with the department several times between March 2023 and June 2023 ... during which she claims Alarr was allowed to continue working on the show -- which Zucker says made her feel "violated and intimidated."

Alarr was later fired in August in what Zucker claims was a move to "save face" once allegations against Alarr went public.

Then in October, Arianne said her contract was running out and she attempted to negotiate with Corday Productions ... who she says gave her a "take it or leave it" offer and wouldn't negotiate in "good faith." She says her old contract expired last month, which she says essentially amounted to her being fired from her job.

She's suing for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision, and wrongful termination among other claims ... she's seeking unspecified damages.

