Boxer Mylik Birdsong Dead At 31, Shot And Killed In Los Angeles

Boxer Mylik Birdsong Dead At 31 ... Shot And Killed In L.A.

Pro boxer Mylik Birdsong -- a 15-1-1 pugilist who was slated to step in the ring as part of a UFC Fight Pass card in just a few weeks -- was killed on Sunday ... during a shooting in Los Angeles.

The LAPD says the incident took place at around 4:50 PM near Watts -- just a few miles south of downtown -- when several men inside of a dark-colored SUV drove up on the fighter and opened fire.

Police On The Scene
Cops say as Birdsong attempted to flee -- two men got out of the car, chased him down, and shot at him further.

First responders raced to the scene and tended to the boxer -- although he tragically died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Police told KTLA Birdsong sustained seven gunshot wounds to his torso. The suspects, meanwhile, were gone by the time authorities arrived. An investigation remains ongoing.

Birdsong last fought in March -- winning a bout in L.A. by unanimous decision. He was scheduled to step back in the ring on Oct. 26, in a tilt with Gor Yeritsyan that was to air on UFC Fight Pass.

Birdsong was just 31 years old.

RIP.

