Boxer Kenneth Egano Dead At 22 ... After Collapsing Following Fight

Kenneth Egano -- an up-and-coming Filipino bantamweight boxer who only had one loss in his career -- has died after collapsing in the ring following a fight last weekend.

He was only 22.

The tragic incident was caught on video ... and occurred on May 6 when Egano (7-1, 3 KOs) fought Jason Facularin (4-1) at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the Philippines.

You can see Egano in the black shorts and Facularin, wearing red, dap each other up when the bell rang in the last round ... and before they announced Kenneth as the winner by unanimous decision, he suddenly collapsed in his corner.

Another angle shows a closer look at the scary moment ... you can see a trainer from Egano's team literally holding him up waiting for someone to bring a chair.

Eventually, someone brings Egano an oxygen mask before he was transported out of the ring via stretcher. Sadly, Kenneth reportedly fell into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage.

He died four days later.

"Our condolences to Kenneth's family, relatives, and friends," the Games and Amusements Board in the Philippines said on Wednesday. "May his soul rest in peace."

The 8-round bout was part of Manny Pacquiao's TV show "Blow by Blow", which features boxers on smaller cards.

Prior to his death, Pacquiao reportedly said he would cover his medical bills.

After his win last Saturday, he collapsed.

Pacquiao said, “there is nothing more precious than human life,”#PrayersForEgano#ThankYouPacquiao pic.twitter.com/el1cv22ulE — RMN Sports (@RMNSportsCenter) May 7, 2023 @RMNSportsCenter

Egano began his boxing career in 2019 and was on a five-fight winning streak at the time of his death.