Undefeated Boxer Cam Shaw Dead At 25 After Snorkeling in Australia

Cam Shaw -- an undefeated boxer from the U.K. -- tragically passed away this week ... after drowning while snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

He was only 25 years old.

The 4-0 featherweight fighter and his girlfriend met up with two of his friends in Cairns -- the gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- for a snorkeling experience on Monday.

Unfortunately, Shaw drowned during the expedition.

A Queensland Police spokesperson says Shaw's death is under investigation ... but "it is believed non-suspicious."

Shaw's father, Rod, told the York Press that he taught his son how to swim when he was almost three years old and he was a strong swimmer.

"He was a fit lad," Rod said.

"He had just spent a season in New Zealand and he wanted to see one of the seven wonders of the world - the Great Barrier Reef."

Shaw turned pro in 2019 after winning the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60KG title in 2018 and the gold medal at Hvidovre Box Cup in 2017. He went on to win his first four pro fights.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Cam excelled at everything he did and we didn't realize just how popular he was until now," his father added. "We have been blown away."