Promising Amatuer Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15 After Car Accident

Tragic news in the boxing world ... Donovan Garcia -- a decorated teenage boxer out of Colorado -- has died after suffering significant injuries in a car crash, his family revealed this week.

He was just 15 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the promising young pugiliest's family, he was involved in a "major car accident" on Jan. 11.

The fighter was rushed to the hospital where he battled to recover, but, sadly, his family said he passed away days later.

"Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired," the family said. "His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will."

Garcia earned several major awards throughout his young caereer -- according to his social media page, he garnered Silver Gloves State Champion honors as well Junior Olympics State Champion accolades ... and more.

His family wrote in an obituary that he "was loved by the boxing community and many more."

"Boxing was his passion & he won many championships including 2019 golden gloves," the family said. "Donovan has a heart of gold and put everyone before himself."

The GoFundMe page has already raised over $5,000. Its goal is $15K.

Boxing reporter Elie Seckbach first reported the news.