Former Boxer Art 'One Glove' Jimmerson, UFC 1 Competitor, Dead At 60

Combat sports great Art "One Glove" Jimmerson -- who competed on the very first UFC card as a boxer -- has died, his family announced. He was 60 years old.

Jimmerson -- who famously wore just one boxing mitt in the UFC 1 match in 1993 -- came into the contest against Royce Gracie on a 15-fight win streak ... and fell to the MMA legend after tapping out in two minutes.

It's reported he wore one glove so he could punch with one hand and have the other free to grapple ... but was unable to land a strike on Gracie before being taken to the canvas.

Jimmerson's time in UFC was short-lived ... but he helped launch the promotion to what it is today.

In fact, he recently attended a "Fighters of the Roundtable" special ... where all the UFC 1 fighters got together to reminisce on the event.

Jimmerson was also a successful boxer ... going 33-18 with 17 knockouts from 1985 to 2002.

Christian, Art's son, released a statement on social media ... saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Art Jimmerson."

"Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Christian also noted a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.