UFC Legend Mark Coleman Recovering After Heart Attack

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman -- the first UFC heavyweight champ ever -- is recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 55-year-old legend says he felt something was wrong late Tuesday -- "chest locked up my arms went numb" -- but he tried to sleep it off.

When things didn't get better after several hours, Mark hightailed it to the hospital where doctors found a "complete blockage of a major artery."

"If I [didn't go to the hospital] I’m probably not here today," Coleman posted from his hospital bed.

"I’m so glad I went I have so many things I want to do."

He added, "For the first time in a long time I am motivated I am great full and appreciate all your support. It wasn’t my time. It’s time to live."

Coleman became the first UFC heavyweight champ back in 1997 when he defeated Dan Severn in the 1st round of their fight at UFC 12.

He went on to fight some of the greatest heavyweights of all time -- like Fedor Emelianenko and Randy Couture.

His signature victories include wins over guys like Mauricio Rua and Stephan Bonnar.

Coleman was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.