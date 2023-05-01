Ex-UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dead At 29 After Being Hit By Bus In Brazil

Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares tragically died at 29 years old on Monday after he was hit by a bus in Brazil.

Colares -- aka "Cabocão" -- was struck in the streets of Guaratiba, a large neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, according to Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian outlet reported Colares had just finished a training session when the accident occurred. The MMA fighter's teammate, Kleydson Rodrigues, confirmed the awful news to Sherdog reporter Christian Stein on Monday afternoon as well.

Colares began his professional MMA career in 2013 ... and dominated early, winning his first eight fights. He later debuted in the UFC in 2019 against Geraldo de Freitas Jr.

Colares fought for Dana White's fight promotion several more times ... until he was released in 2022.

Colares gained national fame back in January ... when he helped thwart a robbery in Brazil. He said he used his jiu-jitsu skills to corral the suspect ... before police arrived on the scene to take the man into custody.

Colares piled up an 11-4 record in his career ... and following his passing, ARES Fighting Championship -- where he last fought -- sent its condolences to his family and friends.