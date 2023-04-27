Ex-UFC Star Ben Askren Proves Wife Isn't Pissed Over Post In Cute Video

Play video content

All's well in the Askren household ... despite accidentally insulting his wife in an appreciation post earlier this week, Ben Askren proved Wednesday night he ain't in the doghouse with his spouse after all!!!

The former UFC star shared a cute video of him and Amy Askren on the couch ... revealing she isn't the least bit upset at him for inadvertently calling her unattractive in a sappy tweet that he penned on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, Ben can be heard asking Amy if she was offended ... and she responded with some sarcastic quips.

She later said in the clip that she knew what Ben's intentions were with his message, joking he's so attracted to her physically, she has to "beat" him "away with a stick."

Amy, however, did admit she could see how Ben's post was misconstrued ... and she went on to praise her defenders as "very sensitive and thoughtful."

Ben then earned a few brownie points with Amy ... 'cause after he asked her, "How do you feel about being one of the best wives ever?" she responded, "I'll take that compliment."