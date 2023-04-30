Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Conor McGregor Faces Off with Mike Perry at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor Faces Off with Mike Perry ... At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship!!!

4/30/2023 6:57 AM PT
TALKING SMACK
BKFC

Conor McGregor stole the show Saturday night at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ... and the spirits clearly moved him.

Conor was on hand to watch Mike Perry defeat Luke Rockhold, who threw in the towel after his teeth got messed up in the brawl.

Connor, who was sipping, then swigging, his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, toasted the crowd at the 1stBank Center and the crowd at it up.

conor mike perry
BKFC

But McGregor wasn't done ... Perry invited him into the ring and they faked a face-off That's when the Irish champ grabbed Perry's BKFC belt ... a move that would ordinarily have triggered another fight, expect this one was for s***s and giggles. They stared each other down, WWE style, and that was that.

As for Conor ... he's been sidelined with an injury for 2 years, but he's expected to fight Michael Chandler soon.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later