Conor McGregor Faces Off with Mike Perry ... At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship!!!

Conor McGregor stole the show Saturday night at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ... and the spirits clearly moved him.

Luke rockhold quits in the middle of R2 and Perry goes to 3-0 in #BKFC



Not sure if Rockhold just quit, broke his jaw, or lost his teeth but Mike Perry beat his ass and made him quit. #bkfc41



pic.twitter.com/vKgD71sp2Y

Conor was on hand to watch Mike Perry defeat Luke Rockhold, who threw in the towel after his teeth got messed up in the brawl.

Connor, who was sipping, then swigging, his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, toasted the crowd at the 1stBank Center and the crowd at it up.

But McGregor wasn't done ... Perry invited him into the ring and they faked a face-off That's when the Irish champ grabbed Perry's BKFC belt ... a move that would ordinarily have triggered another fight, expect this one was for s***s and giggles. They stared each other down, WWE style, and that was that.