Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful 3.5 Hr. Surgery to Fix Broken Leg
Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Leg ... Rod, Plate & Screws To Repair
7/11/2021 4:29 PM PT
Conor McGregor just underwent successful 3.5 hour surgery in Los Angeles ... where doctors inserted a rod in his tibia and plates and screws in his fibula, sources tell TMZ Sports.
McGregor -- who suffered the gruesome lower leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 -- was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles where he underwent the procedure this afternoon.
Sources tell us Conor had a intramedullary rod inserted in the tibia ... along with a small plate and screws attached to the fibula.
The surgery went "very well," according to our sources ... and the early prognosis for McGregor looks promising.
Dr. Ellatrache -- head of Sports Trauma at Cedars -- and Trauma Orthopaedic Surgeon Milton Little performed the procedure.
We're told Conor is expected to remain in the hospital until Tuesday or Wednesday.