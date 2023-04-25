Conor McGregor Feared Career Was Over After Breaking Leg At UFC 264

Conor McGregor feared it was curtains for his UFC career after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier nearly two years ago ... admitting he thought the injury would force him into an early retirement.

McGregor made the revelation in the trailer for his new Netflix documentary, "McGregor Forever," which dropped this week ... where he spoke about the severity of his injury from the hospital bed shortly after the July 2021 bout.

You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started! pic.twitter.com/BXzlY5WJnG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2023 @TheNotoriousMMA

When the interviewer points out many experts thought the break would be impossible to return from, McGregor agreed ... which he says explains his bizarre post-fight rant.

"I thought it was over as well, that’s why I flipped into a different mode," 34-year-old McGregor told the cameras.

"Now, it was the adrenaline as well and I know it would’ve calmed down and part of me is thinking 'Jesus, imagine it was just taken from me like that.'"

"I would be a different person and it was a bit scary, to be honest. But, it’s McGregor forever. That’s it. It’s done. It’s McGregor forever and don’t you forget it."