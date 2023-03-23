Conor McGregor Shows Off Dad Side During Family Outing At Disney World

Conor McGregor put down the UFC gloves and threw on his Dad hat Wednesday ... taking his fiancee and kids out to Disney World for a family outing -- and it was cute as hell!!

Check out photos we obtained of The Notorious and his partner, Dee Devlin, inside of Animal Kingdom in Florida ... he showed he truly does have a softer side, pushing his kids around in strollers -- while snagging them gifts all over the park.

You can see in some of the images, he got an Avatar-themed spear for his little ones ... and even appeared to get an Avatar tail for one of the munchkins, too.

No mouse ears for McGregor -- he opted for a cap promoting his beer -- but Devlin was in the spirit, rockin' a Minnie hat.

Witnesses tell us McGregor, who had security in tow for the trip, was in a great mood -- as was Dee, who was all smiles.

Of course, McGregor is known to be a huge fan of the Mouse ... he was spotted at Disneyland back in 2020, cheesin' in a Donald Duck hat.