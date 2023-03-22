Conor McGregor Shows Off Ripped Body In Steamy Bathroom Selfie

Conor McGregor sure appears ready for a fight later this summer ... he just posted a shirtless selfie showing off his bod -- and he looks GOOOOOOD!!!!

The UFC superstar shared the pic from his bathroom on his social media page late Tuesday night -- wearing nothing but a towel.

In the snap, which seemed to be taken just after he had gotten out of the shower, McGregor showed off some massive biceps, huge traps, and chiseled pecs.

The 34-year-old knew he looked good too ... 'cause in true McGregor fashion, he dropped a hilarious caption with the pic.

"I smell so good," he wrote, "you moan a little if I hug you."

Conor hasn't fought since he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 -- but he's clearly been keeping himself in shape regardless of no planned matches the past two years.

McGregor is expected to scrap with Michael Chandler at some point in the next few months, though -- and he wrote on his Twitter page Tuesday he's actually going to be commencing fight camp in Big Bear "shortly."