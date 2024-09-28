College Track Star Shelby Daniele Dead at 23

Shelby Daniele -- a college track star who broke records at California Polytechnic State University -- has passed away according to a statement from the university.

The university's athletic department released a statement via Instagram Friday ... saying they were profoundly sad to hear about the former athlete's passing who they say had a remarkable heart. Cal Poly did not reveal a cause of death.

Daniele -- who received both a bachelor's and a master's degree at the school -- served as Cal Poly's team captain and was a six-time All-Big West honoree and a two-time Big West champion.

She holds the school record for indoor 200m at 24.69 seconds ... and, she also ranks high in the school's 60m indoor and 100m indoor races.

Tragically, it appears Daniele had just received her master's in agriculture from the school back in June ... posing alongside family members with a huge smile on her face.

According to her LinkedIn, Daniele wanted to "improve the environment and give back to our society" ... which is why she chose to focus on agriculture.

Shelby was 23.