'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Eduardo Xol Dead at 58 After Stabbing

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" star Eduardo Xol has passed away a week after being stabbed ... TMZ has learned.

The Riverside County coroner tells TMZ ... Xol, a resident of Palm Springs, Calif., died Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, at Desert Regional Medical Center. Xol's mother also confirmed his death to TMZ.

The TV personality was best known for his work on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," which saw him join the cast in the reality show's 2nd season. He also appeared in a number of telenovelas early on in his career, including "Acapulco, cuerpo y alma," "Sentimientos Ajenos" and "La Jaula de Oro."

Xol's passing comes amid a police investigation into a recent stabbing -- cops say they discovered the star in an apartment after he called authorities for help.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Xol had significant injuries when they discovered him ... he had reportedly been stabbed -- though police did not name his attacker.

Police say Xol was in serious but stable condition when he was brought to a local hospital on Sept. 10.

Richard Joseph Gonzales, a 34-year-old man from Cathedral City, Calif., has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Xol's stabbing and subsequent death.

It appears Gonzales put himself on police radar after he called dispatch on the day Xol was discovered by police ... Gonzales claimed to have been the victim of an assault the prior night.

Cops say they determined Gonzales was a suspect in the stabbing after further investigation ... booking RG at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio -- a city not far from Palm Springs.

Gonzales is currently being held without bail ... as cops have requested murder charges be brought against him.

Xol was 58 at the time of his death. No word yet on memorial plans, but friends have begun to pay their respects on social media.

Xol's friend Richard Pérez-Feria remembered him as a "talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner."