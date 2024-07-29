'Survivor' Star Kim Johnson Dead at 79

"Survivor: Africa" star Kim Johnson has died ... this according to her family.

The 'Survivor' alum's daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi confirmed the sad news on Monday, as she shared with People that her mother had passed away. Kerry remembered the reality TV competitor as "the coolest mom and grandmother in the word," but did not share a cause of death.

Kerry added ... "Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end ... We will miss her forever."

Kim's 'Survivor' costar Ethan Zohn also paid tribute to the late contestant, as he penned a poignant tribute on Instagram amid the news of her death. As Ethan put it ... he felt blessed to have competed on the show with her and said he'd have a planters punch in her honor.

Kim is best known for coming in 2nd place on her season of 'Survivor' back in 2001, where Ethan ultimately walked away as the Sole Survivor. Kim -- who was 56 when she filmed the show -- was notably the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge.

Not to mention ... she was also the oldest female competitor to reach the Final Tribal Council.

This isn't the first loss the 'Survivor' community has faced in 2024 ... as Sonja Christopher -- a Season 1 contestant -- died in April at age 87. Kim was 8 years younger than Sonja, as she was 79 years old.

