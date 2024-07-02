'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star KeKe Jabbar Dead at 42

KeKe Jabbar, famous for starring on OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," is dead.

The reality TV star's death was announced Tuesday by blogger Marcella Speaks during a YouTube live stream, where she read a statement she said was from Keke's family.

In the statement, her fam says Keke died "peacefully at home surrounded in love." They did not mention a cause of death.

KeKe's family is remembering her as "a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter."

In a social media post Tuesday, KeKe's cousin, and reality TV co-star, LaTisha Scott says, "At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!"

KeKe had not been active on social media for the past several weeks, her most recent posts are from the end of May ... including one where she's celebrating her oldest son Amaree's high school graduation.

In addition to her 'Love & Marriage' fame, KeKe was also a writer, editor, author and professor. She was only 42.