'Married at First Sight' Star Andrew Jury Dead at 33

Andrew Jury -- famous for being one of the grooms on the first season of "Married at First Sight New Zealand" -- is dead.

Andrew died Thursday while he was in custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand ... his father, Roy Jury, told The New Zealand Herald.

The cause of death is unclear ... and prison officials reportedly rushed to save Andrew's life.

Andrew died just hours before he was scheduled to appear in court on assault charges ... according to his father, who also told the newspaper he was concerned for Andrew's mental health leading into the hearing.

His father says the reality TV star was arrested on April 2, and had told his family he was "struggling" behind bars.

Andrew was featured on 'MAFS' back in 2017 ... the reality dating show pairs random people together based on scientific matchmaking methods, and they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

AJ matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes ... but they struggled to make their relationship work and didn't last beyond the finale. Andrew ultimately bashed the show's production.

Former 'MAFS' stars Brett and Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell announced Andrew's death in a joint statement on Instagram, remembering Andrew as always friendly and the life of the party despite his struggles.

Andrew was 33.