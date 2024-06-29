Baseball Hall of Famer and Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda Dead at 86

Orlando Cepeda -- a Baseball Hall of Famer and teammate of the late Willie Mays -- has died ... according to statements from his family and MLB.

The Giants legend passed away at his home Friday according to his wife, Nydia, while surrounded by family and listening to his favorite music. She says the family takes comfort he's now at peace.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred remembered Orlando for his on-field accomplishments ... as well as his role as one of the first Latin American players in the game who paved the way for more inclusion in baseball during the 1960s.

The "Baby Bull" broke into MLB back in 1958 with the San Francisco Giants ... taking the field for the team for the next decade before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to play for the Braves, Athletics, Red Sox and Royals.

Over his 17-year career, Cepeda earned 11 All-Star appearances, an MVP award, a Rookie of the Year and a World Series Championship in 1967 with the Cardinals.

Decades after he retired, he was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame -- the second Puerto Rican player to ever receive the honor -- and the Giants placed a statue of Orlando outside their stadium ... cementing him as a franchise legend.

Orlando dealt with racist attitudes toward Latin ballplayers during his career ... including in his own clubhouse where he battled manager Alvin Dark who insisted all his players speak English in the locker room.

While a Giant, Orlando played alongside Mays who passed away earlier this month. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts -- whose squad took on the Giants in SF last night -- noted the somberness in the stadium after losing both the stars.

Orlando was 86.