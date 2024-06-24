SF Giants Honor Willie Mays, Whole Team Wears No. 24

The Giants organization will honor the late great Willie Mays on Monday ... with the entire San Francisco squad rocking the MLB icon's number 24 jersey as they take the field against the Cubs!

"Tonight, all uniformed #SFGiants personnel will wear 24 in honor of Willie Mays 🧡" ... the team announced on social media this afternoon, along with a photo of several jerseys as they hung in players' lockers.

The 36-42 SFG are playing the 37-41 CHC at Oracle Park in the Bay.

Of course, Mays, arguably the greatest baseball player of all time, died at an assisted living facility in Palo Alto, CA, on June 18. He was 93 years old.

Mays spent 22 seasons with the Giants -- mostly in San Fran (he played six seasons in New York) -- starring for the organization from 1951 to 1972 before he was traded to the Mets. Willie retired after the '73 season.

Willie was named an All-Star 24 times, in addition to winning 2 NL MVPs, 12 Gold Gloves, and a World Series title in 1954. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979 on the first ballot.

The #24 jersey isn't the first tribute in the wake of "The Say Hey Kids" passing. On Wednesday, the day after Willie died, Major League Baseball held a leaguewide moment of silence, remembering Willie's life, and his impact on and off the field.

As important as Mays was to baseball, don't be surprised if Monday's show of love isn't the last time Willie's honored.