Willie Mays Tributes Pour In After MLB Legend's Death

The sports world is mourning the death of MLB legend Willie Mays ... with tributes flooding social media honoring the life and legacy of "The Say Hey Kid."

Former president Barack Obama was among the high-profile names who paid their respects to Willie ... with No. 44 saying No. 24 was "a wonderfully warm and generous person -- and an inspiration to an entire generation."

Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power. He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person - and an inspiration to an entire generation. I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I… pic.twitter.com/tpO3O9B9yc — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2024 @BarackObama

Barry Bonds -- Mays' godson and a Giants legend in his own right -- took to Instagram and posted an emotional tribute to the legend.

"Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there," Bonds wrote. "Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever."

New York Yankees great CC Sabathia recalled a moment he had with Mays ... adding, "I'll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, 'That’s that boy who wears his hat like this.' RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream."

RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024 @CC_Sabathia

Jimmy Rollins -- a longtime shortstop for the Phillies -- wrote "I am blessed to have spent a few weeks around Willie and I can tell you this, baseball lived deep inside of his heart and he could trash talk with the best of them!"

Willie Mays #24 was a legend amongst legends. I am blessed to have spent a few weeks around Willie and I can tell you this, baseball lived deep inside of his heart and he could trash talk with the best of them! Thank you Willie 🙏🏾🕊️ #restinparadise — JIMMY ROLLINS (@JimmyRollins11) June 19, 2024 @JimmyRollins11

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez -- who is now a broadcaster for the team -- was calling the Metropolitans game last night when the news broke.

Fighting back tears ... Hernandez said he told Mays he was "the greatest player" he ever saw.

Keith Hernandez in tears as he speaks about Willie Mays after he found out about his passing. Powerful pic.twitter.com/ofIYAUeB1J — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024 @nut_history

Yankees legend Derek Jeter didn't mince his words ... saying Mays was "One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person."

One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person. Thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/kiyCbfBqOi — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 19, 2024 @derekjeter

Plenty of others, including Mike Piazza, Wade Boggs, Frank Thomas and Magic Johnson, took time to post kind words about the all-time great.

As we previously reported, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday Mays passed away at the age of 93.

According to his former squad ... Willie was living in an assisted facility in the Palo Alto, CA area prior to his death.