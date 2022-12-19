World Series Champion Tom Browning Dead At 62

Tom Browning -- who played 12 seasons in the MLB -- died unexpectedly on Monday. He was 62 years old.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky says it received a call regarding a person not breathing in their home around 1 PM ... and upon arrival, officers found Browning unresponsive on the couch.

EMTs and responders attempted lifesaving measures for roughly 10 minutes before Browning was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected.

The lefty played most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-94 ... before joining the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

He won a World Series with the Reds in 1990 ... securing a Game 3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Browning -- whose career record is 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA -- also threw a perfect game in September 1988.

Hall of Famer, Barry Larkin shared his condolences just minutes ago ... saying, "RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning."

"We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed."

'Cincy' also released a statement ... saying, "The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning."

"Affectionately referred to as 'Mr. Perfect,' Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization."