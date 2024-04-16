Legendary MLB Manager Whitey Herzog Dead At 92

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog -- who won one World Series title and three pennants during his illustrious career -- has died at 92 years old.

His family announced the sad news in a statement on Tuesday ... explaining Herzog had been recently battling an illness. They added he spent his final days surrounded by his family members.

"Although it is hard for us to say goodbye," Herzog's loved ones wrote, "his peaceful passing was a blessing for him."

Herzog began his managerial career in 1973 with the Texas Rangers ... but he really made his mark in the Major Leagues when he took over the Cardinals in 1980.

Playing a style of baseball that MLB aficionados dubbed "Whiteyball," Herzog used unique bullpen management as well as players who could run and defend to win games.

He earned the World Series crown with the Cards in 1982 ... and added two more NL Pennant victories in 1985 and 1987.

Herzog -- who also coached the California Angels and the Kansas City Royals in his 18 years as a manager -- ultimately retired in 1990 ... with a record of 1,281 and 1,125.

St. Louis went on to retire his uniform No. 24 ... just after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball," Commissioner Rob Manfred said, "I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of the Cardinals and the Royals."

Added Cardinals honcho Bill DeWitt Jr., "Whitey loved the Cardinals, their fans, and St. Louis. He will be sorely missed."