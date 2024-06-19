Major League Baseball Honoring Willie Mays ... W/ Leaguewide Moment Of Silence

Major League Baseball will go silent Wednesday night -- at least for a few moments -- as all thirty teams will hold a moment of silence following the death of one of the greatest players of all time, Willie Mays.

Mays, arguably the greatest player ever, died Tuesday at the age of 93.

TMZ Sports has learned MLB quickly put a plan together ... all 15 of today's games won't start before the tens of thousands in attendance have a moment to remember the 24x All-Star.

The Yankees vs. Orioles and Red Sox vs. Blue Jays are just two of the fifteen scheduled to play ball tonight. The Giants and Mets, May's teams, will also be in action.

MLB will also honor Willie (and several other players) during a pregame ceremony at Rickwood Field in Alabama, where Mays played decades ago as a teenager.

Of course, Mays played for the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948, and Rickwood was their home field. Coincidentally, MLB happened to be honoring Negro League players this week ... when "The Say Hey Kid" passed away.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime."

The Rickwood Field game will air nationally on FOX.