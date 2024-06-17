Rising Star Athlete Jackson James Rice Dead At 18, Weeks Before Olympic Debut

Jackson James Rice, an up-and-coming kite foil racing star, tragically passed away this weekend just weeks before his debut in the 2024 Olympics. He was only 18.

Rice's father, Darren, confirmed his son died on Saturday during a free diving accident in Faleloa, Tonga. It's believed JJ suffered a shallow water blackout.

JJ's father said other divers found his body around 12:15 PM on the seafloor ... under the boat. They tried to resuscitate him but he passed away.

JJ was weeks away from making history at the Paris Olympics kite foiling event ... the first time the sport has been part of the Games. Rice was born in the U.S., but was representing Tonga.

Kite foiling is kiteboarding ... except the board has a hydrofoil underneath, allowing it to go faster (there are other differences as well).

JJ earned his spot on the Olympics team after finishing 8th in the Sail Sydney event last December.

"He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal," his sister Lily said in a Facebook post.

"I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he’s passed away."

Outside of being a star athlete, JJ was also a hero ... his dad said he rescued two girls after a ferryboat capsized in Faleloa in 2021. He swam out and pulled them back to safety.