Olympic Weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko Dead At 30, Killed In Ukraine-Russia War

Oleksandr Pielieshenko -- a former weightlifting champion who competed in the 2016 Olympics -- tragically died while fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war, the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation announced Monday.

He was just 30 years old.

UWF official Viktor Slobodianiuk said in a social media post the Olympian passed away while "defending Ukraine from foreigners."

Further details regarding the athlete's death were not revealed.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Alexander!" Slobodianiuk said. "This is a very heavy loss for the entire heavyweight community of Ukraine."

"Heroes do not die."

Pielieshenko won gold medals in weightlifting events at the European championships in '16 and '17. He also competed in the sport at the Rio Games in '16 as well.

He later, however, received a ban in 2018 after failing a drug test.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Pielieshenko had just joined Ukraine's military forces ... at the outset of Russia's invasion in 2022.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and all who knew Alexander," the UWF said.