Olympian Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez Dead At 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

Judo champion and Olympian Maricet Espinoa Gonzalez has tragically died after apparently suffering a heart attack ... just days after she reportedly went under the knife.

Gonzalez was a 2x Pan American Judo champion, winning gold in 2013 and 2014. She also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The Cuban Sports University broke the news, announcing "La Mole" passed away this week.

"With great pain, the university community of Cuban sport receives the news of the passing of the outstanding Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa González," the university said on Facebook.

"On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues."

She reportedly had surgery on January 21 ... but it's unclear if the operation played a role in her death.

Maricet competed in some of the biggest tourneys in the world ... and proudly represented her country of Cuba in 2016. She won her first match in Brazil before losing to Phupu Lhamu Khatri.

She also competed against several famous judokas including Telma Monteiro, Gevrise Emane, and Ketleyn Quadros.

Her shocking death comes just a week after another Olympian tragically passed away ... Shawn Barber, a Canadian pole vaulter champ, died from medical complications at just 29.