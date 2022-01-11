3-Time Olympian Deon Lendore Dead At 29 After Car Crash In Texas

3x Olympic track star, Deon Lendore has tragically died after a three-car crash in Texas, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

He was only 29.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells us Lendore was driving westbound on FM 485 in Milam County in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta on Monday, when it crossed over the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" coming the opposite way.

Lendore continued and drifted over the center line again crashing into a 2018 Infiniti SUV head-on.

Texas DPS says Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Infiniti, a 65-year-old woman, was transported to the nearby hospital with "incapacitating injuries".

The driver that was sideswiped suffered no injuries.

The Trinidadian sprinter competed in 3 Olympics -- including the 2020 Tokyo games -- and won the bronze medal in the 4x400 meter at the 2012 games in London.

Lendore also won silver in the World 4x400m in 2015 and is a three-time world indoor bronze medalist.

He's also a multi-time champ at Texas A&M and was currently a volunteer coach for the 400 and 800-meter student-athletes.

Several track stars reacted to the tragic news on social media, 2x Olympian Gwen Berry wrote, "Wow... Rest in Power."

"One thing I learned last year was the importance of LIVING," Berry said, "do what you want… deal with what you want… love who you want. Don’t DIE just to LIVE. You LIVE then DIE.. I’ve been happier ever since."

PUMA also released a statement, saying "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Deon Lendore, who has been a part of the PUMA Family since 2017."

"We are honored that he had chosen us to be by his side for a large part of his successful track & field career. Our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace."