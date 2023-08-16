Olympian Helen Smart Dead At 43, Swam For Great Britain In Sydney

Helen Smart, an Olympic swimmer who represented Great Britain in the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, died suddenly at the age of 43, according to the school where she was working.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs. Helen Smart," an administrator announced on social media, breaking the awful news to students and parents.

As a 19-year-old, Smart (known by her maiden name of Helen Don-Duncan), the British backstroke champion, competed for GB in the 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke in Australia.

She retired from swimming shortly after, going into education, where Helen became a principal at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School in England.

After the school announced Helen's passing, her husband Craig Smart received a ton of love from the community. He responded with a comment of his own, despite dealing with the tremendous loss of his wife.

"Thank you for your kind words. She loved the school, staff, children and parents so much. She was so proud to reach her goal of being Head Teacher. She used to say to me all the time she could never see herself at another school. She was Worsley Mesnes through and through!"

Craig continued, offering some sage life advice ... "Please learn from this and live your best life, no regrets, take lots of photos, make memories and keep smiling just like Helen always did! Love to you all! Xx"

In addition to competing in Sydney, Helen won the bronze medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, in addition to several other titles.