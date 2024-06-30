Soap Opera Star, Model Renauld White Dead at 80

Renuald White -- a soap opera star who broke down barriers for Black people in modeling -- has died ... according to one of his longtime friends.

Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks revealed the news to Women's Wear Daily -- a popular fashion magazine -- Friday sharing that White died last week while under hospice care in Manhattan. He did not provide a cause of death.

White rose to prominence via modeling in the 1970s ... becoming just the second Black model to appear on the cover of GQ in 1979 -- two years after Urs Althaus.

He modeled for some of the biggest designers and publications over the years ... including working with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Bill Blass while appearing on the cover of Playboy in 1982.

White made the jump to acting in 1986 ... appearing in several episodes of "Guiding Light" as William Reynolds. He made several other appearances in TV and movies over the years -- most recently starring in the 2017 horror movie "Central Park."

Banks remembers Renauld in an Instagram post as "the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand. When first introduced to my Mother she claimed instantly that he was my 'older brother.' I only wished that was so."

White's funeral will be held next month in his hometown Newark, New Jersey ... his hometown. He was 80.