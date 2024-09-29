Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson -- the legendary country singer and star of the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born" -- has died, according to a statement released by his family.

The singer-songwriter passed away peacefully Saturday at his home, according to the statement. The family says they feel blessed with all the time they spent with the star. They did not reveal a cause of death.

The statement also tells fans "when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all" ... seemingly a reference to his song "Here Comes That Rainbow Again."

Kristofferson broke into the music industry in the early 1970s mainly as a songwriter ... penning tracks for hit artists like Johnny Cash, Ray Price and Janis Joplin.

He then started putting out his own tracks ... starting with his debut album "Kristofferson" in 1970. In 1972, he released "Jesus is a Capricorn" which contained the song "Why Me" -- KK's first #1 country hit.

Among the four-time Grammy winner's other notable tracks ... "Me and Bobby McGee," "Lover Please," "A Moment of Forever," "The Silver Tongued Devil and I," "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," and many more. He was also a member of the country supergroup The Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Cash.

He also had a successful acting career ... most notably appearing alongside Barbra Streisand in the movie "A Star Is Born" in 1976. Kristofferson played John Norman Howard, a rockstar in decline, who helps Streisand's character kick off her career. The movie's since been remade by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Kristofferson is survived by his wife Lisa and his kids Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake.

He was 88.