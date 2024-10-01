Raven-Symoné Mourns Dad Christopher B. Pearman's Death With IG Tribute

Raven-Symoné is heartbroken over the death of her dad, Christopher B. Pearman ... taking to IG to share a touching tribute in his memory.

The actress posted a sweet throwback photo of herself as a little girl in her dad's arms, alongside an unidentified woman ... writing in the caption Tuesday, "My life has been long and abundant. And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face…"

The former child star wrapped up her tribute with a hashtag of her dad's name, and added a dove emoji to symbolize peace and love.

Raven kept it pretty private about the details surrounding her dad's death, but when a follower questioned the news in the comments, she confirmed it with a simple, "Yes ma'am."

Raven's dad was her rock during her rise to fame, acting as her manager and even directing a few episodes of her Disney Channel hit, "That's So Raven."

Though they kept their relationship low-key, Christopher couldn't help but beam with pride when Raven joined "The View" in 2015, posting on Facebook he'd always support her and have her back.