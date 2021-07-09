'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Dating Leticia Cline After Divorce

"American Pickers" star Michael Wolfe is already off the market ... he's got himself a hot new girlfriend on the heels of his wife filing for divorce.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Mike's dating a model named Leticia Cline. She's a bit of a reality TV star herself, having appeared on the old WB dating show "Beauty and The Geek."

It's unclear how long they've been dating and how they met, but we're told the relationship is "pretty serious."

Mike and Leticia have been hanging out since at least April, when they were spotted together at a printing shop in Norfolk, VA, where she customized a jacket.

Our sources also say Leticia's been accompanying Mike on 'Pickers' shoots, including one at the end of June in San Francisco, and another this week at a different California location.

TMZ broke the story ... Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed for divorce back in November after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She says they separated in June 2020 -- so, Mike's wasting no time getting back on the horse.

It appears Mike and Leticia have known each other for a few years ... back in early 2018, she posted a photo of them together.

In addition to her reality TV background, Leticia's also appeared in "Playboy" and "Maxim" ... and once went on Howard Stern's radio show and rode his Sybian vibrator in the nude.