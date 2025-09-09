Who Is Caleb Williams' Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Alina Thyregod?

Caleb Williams has earned himself plenty of fans over the length of his football career ... and Alina Thyregod was absolutely one of them.

The Chicago Bears starting quarterback and his partner met when they were just kids, and they eventually reconnected after being apart for a few years.

We're going to take a look into the background of the athlete's partner ... and see how speculation about a split has been swirling among his fanbase.

Thyregod's Family Is Originally From Denmark

Alina's originally from Denmark, and she moved to Washington, D.C. in her younger years.

CW was on the "Pivot Podcast when he spoke about meeting his partner, explaining she ended up in the United States after her father took on a job in D.C.

She's built up a modest presence on social media, and her Instagram followers are around 13,000. She's also posted several photos featuring her QB BF over the course of their relationship ... more on that in just a sec.

Williams And Thyregod First Dated During Their Younger Years

Caleb spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Alina on the "Pivot Podcast," and expressed they initially encountered each other "at the end of her tenure" in the States.

Although the professional football player and his partner split up, they maintained "strong communication," and eventually got back together.

Alina was in attendance when the Bears picked Williams during the 2024 NFL Draft, and she joined his family on stage to celebrate his selection.

Williams and Thyregod kept their relationship relatively private, although he occasionally shared photos and videos featuring his partner on his socials while they were dating.

The Pair Faced Breakup Rumors In 2025

Rumors about a split began to swirl in the summer of 2025, when they stopped being spotted together in public.

Caleb sparked further speculation about the state of his relationship when he attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix without his longtime partner.

He was later spotted while dancing with actress Madelyn Cline at the Summer Smash music festival in June 2025, which only further fueled fan rumors.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.