Who Is Jalen Carter? What to Know About the Philadelphia Eagles Player

How to Get Booted From an NFL Game in 6 Secs.

Jalen Carter's made a name for himself with his prowess on the gridiron ... not that he got to show much of it in the first game of the 2025 season, because he was kicked out after just a few seconds of play.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman was caught in an unsportsmanlike moment, and promptly removed from the matchup, much to the dismay of Birds fans.

We're going to see how the professional football player made his bones in the world of football ... prior to some stray saliva landing him in hot water.

Jalen Played Several Positions in Youth Football

Carter started playing football for a youth team in his hometown of Apopka, Florida, and he played several positions ... including receiver, cornerback, and outside linebacker, according to ESPN.

He eventually took his talents to Apopka High School, where he continued playing football, but also developed his skills on the basketball court.

Jalen later committed to the University of Georgia, debuted on the football team as a freshman in 2020 ... and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, where they beat the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

He's Played With the Eagles for the Length of His Career

JC declared for the 2023 NFL Draft shortly after the Bulldogs' championship.

He was ultimately drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's played as defensive tackle since signing with the team.

Jalen's first season with the Eagles saw the team finish with an 11-6 record, and they ended up in second place in the NFC East division.

However, the team fared much better in the 2024 season, as Jalen and his teammates won it all at Super Bowl LIX ... preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from achieving a three-peat.

He Was Ejected From a Game for Spitting on Another Player

Jalen's 2025 season certainly started off with a bang, because he got ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. ... just six seconds into the first game!

Jalen Carter is ejected after an unsportsmanlike penalty. pic.twitter.com/T0P3PN6yTQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2025 @SNFonNBC

Dak and Jalen were jawing at each other following the opening kickoff, which is when the Eagles' DT spat on his opponent ... earning the ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Prescott opened up about the incident after the game, admitting to spitting in the direction of the Eagles at the start of the matchup. However, he claimed he spits "a thousand times throughout the game," according to NBC Sports.