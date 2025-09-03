Who Is Tommy Castellanos? Get to Know the College Football Star

Tommy Castellanos has seen some bumps so far in his college football journey ... but at least it's never been boring!

The quarterback's bounced around between several schools over the length of his collegiate career, and he's finally found a home with the Florida State Seminoles.

We're going to see how the athlete ended up playing ball in Tallahassee after switching from university to university ... and check out how his past comments about a rival institution garnered criticism within the sports world.

Tommy Was a Three-Star Recruit in High School

Tommy first sparked interest from recruiters while playing quarterback for Ware County High School in his hometown of Waycross, Georgia.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning football wasn't the athlete's only interest in high school, as he was on Ware County's basketball, soccer, and track and field squads.

Tommy led the Ware County High School Gators to a 10-2 record in his junior year, clinching them a spot in the state's AAAAA Playoffs.

His prowess on the field attracted the attention of several institutions while he prepared to head to college, including Florida State and the University of Central Florida ... remember those names for later.

He Switched Between Several Colleges

Tommy started his college career at the University of Central Florida, where he committed in 2021 ... and he spent the 2022 season playing with the Knights.

The athlete pulled a fast one the following April when he entered the transfer portal, and he ended up at Boston College.

Tommy served as the Eagles' starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2023 season, although he got bumped from the starting position the following season.

He announced his intention to transfer shortly after being losing his starting position, and he began playing for Florida State in August 2025.

Tommy Recieived Attention for His Trash Talk

Tommy found himself in hot water prior to the start of the 2025 season for comments he made about the University of Alabama's football squad -- in other words, trash talk.

The quarterback told On3 Sports he didn't see the Crimson Tide "stopping me" and said the team didn't have former coach Nick Saban to "save them."

He doubled down on the comments while speaking to On3's Warchant, and claimed he didn't mean any "disrespect" ... he just wanted college football fans to know he had "confidence in my guys."

Asked about his comments this summer about Alabama, FSU QB Tommy Castellanos says he meant “no disrespect” to the Tide. But his teammates have his back.



"We stand on what I said." pic.twitter.com/TFAXidAS4u