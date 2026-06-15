Bungee Jumper Who Plummeted to Death Left Eerie Final Social Post

The young woman who plummeted to her death during a bungee-jumping excursion in Brazil posted on social media before the fatal jump ... and her comment is pretty creepy.

According to screenshots from the now-shuttered IG account ... Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas posted, "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???" The IG Story included a picture of the bridge in Limeira, a city in São Paulo state.

As TMZ reported ... video circulating online appears to show staff members escorting Freitas to the edge of the structure -- known locally as Skeleton Bridge -- before she was sent over the side. Moments later, people at the scene reportedly realized something was terribly wrong ... as the 20-year-old plummeted roughly 131 feet without the bungee cord being attached.

JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs @RapidReport2025

One witness recording the jump could be heard pointing out a rope that remained on the bridge rather than being attached to the participant, according to local reports.