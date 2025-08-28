Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly? Get to Know the Quarterback's Spouse

While much of Matthew Stafford's career's taken place on the gridiron, he's got a full life off the field -- and he's spent a lot of it with his wife Kelly!

The spouse of the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback has established herself as a podcasting host and media personality over the past few years, and she's garnered a bit of attention for the comments she's made on her program.

We're going to check out how the podcaster ended up starting a family with the professional football player ... and how she ended up in hot water after making comments about his teammates.

She Attended the University Of Georgia ... and Dated Matthew's Teammate

Kelly -- whose brother is former NFL player Chad Hall -- attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. She met Matthew while they were attending the school, where he played quarterback.

Oh, and get this ... Kelly actually dated one of her now-husband's teammates when they were on a break, and she told KFC Radio the move was meant to "piss him off."

She claimed the brief relationship "had a little effect on Matthew," and she eventually got back together with Matthew.

Kelly Became a Registered Nurse and Podcast Host

Kelly entered the medical field after graduating from the University of Georgia, and she became a registered nurse in 2014.

She eventually moved into the podcasting space, starting her own podcast, "The Morning After," in 2021. Kelly got caught up in a minor brouhaha in 2023, when she claimed her husband wasn't able to "connect" with the rookies on his team on an episode.

She ended up regretting her comments, and telling WDIV-TV in Detroit she'd "put my foot in my mouth pretty good" ... hey, everyone makes mistakes!

The Couple Started a Family

Matthew and Kelly dated for several years before he proposed to her in March 2013. The two were engaged for more than a year before they made things official and got married in April 2014.