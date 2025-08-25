Who Is Jalen Hurts' Wife Bry Burrows? Get to Know the Eagles QB's Spouse

Jalen Hurts has racked up his fair share of achievements during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles ... and we think he's ranking marrying his longtime partner Bry Burrows pretty high on that list!

The thing is, the quarterback and his spouse had actually met well before he started his NFL career ... all the way back in college, to be exact.

We're going to check out what the pro football player's wife has accomplished in her own life and see how she ended up married to the athlete.

Bry Holds Several Degrees And Works In Tech

Bry holds multiple degrees, and she double majored in Spanish and political science at the University of Alabama, from which she initially graduated in 2017.

She ended up sticking around Tuscaloosa, and later earned her MBA from Alabama's Manderson School of Business.

Her hard work at school ended up paying off, too, because she started working for tech giant IBM before she'd even finished her master's degree.

Bry filled multiple roles at the company, and she eventually began dealing with IBM's artificial intelligence-focused ventures.

Bry First Met Her Future Husband In College

Burrows' time at the University of Alabama was a game changer for another reason -- it's where she actually met Jalen for the first time!

And it's worth mentioning the NFL superstar spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his senior year.

The pair remained close for years before Bry was spotted at one of her now-husband's games in 2023, and at the time, he told Essence he knew his partner was the one for him "a long time ago."

While the athlete admitted they weren't married yet, he referred to himself as "spoken for" when speaking about his relationship.

The Athlete Eventually Put A Ring On Burrows' Finger

Hurts eventually decided to take his relationship with Burrows to the next level, and he proposed to her in September 2024.

And if you weren't convinced about their romance by now ... he referred to her as his "rock" at a press conference just before the 2025 Super Bowl, according to Essence.

Bry and Jalen held a private wedding ceremony later in the year, and then tied the knot for the second time with a big multi-day June event in Napa Valley.